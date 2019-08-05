Guest : DJ Ready D
ABOUT
G-SQUAD CHALLENGE
A man of many talents and even more beats, Legendary DJ and hip-hop veteran Grand
Master Ready D, is getting South Africans dancing to the sound of the ghoema drum
with his latest single titled, ‘G-Squad Anthem’.
G-Squad Anthem is a fusion of traditional Cape Town minstrel music known as ghoema,
hip-hip, dance music and EDM. It is the first track of its kind and pushes the boundaries
of music evolution and has inspired hip-hop dancers of Cape Town to come up with a
dance sequence to accommodate the energy and thinking behind the song.
DJ Ready D has partnered with mobile music streaming app, JOOX, to extend this
movement. The campaign in essence is a celebration of what made us and will
culminate in the G-Squad Album .
ABOUT DJ READY D
Grand Master READY D is without a doubt SA’s number one DJ. He won the SA DMC
Championship four times and also won the Western Cape Regional Champs and DJ OF
THE DECADE awards. Various publications rated him amongst the top thirty Hip Hop
DJ’s in the world.
Perhaps better known as the DJ for (POC) Prophets of the City, He toured Europe
extensively with POC and BVK for a period of 12 years – performing alongside groups
like Public Enemy, Fugees, Ice T, Spearhead, James Brown, Rob Swift, Steve D, Will
Smith, Black Eyed Peas, DJ Spinna, Jazzy Jeff, Slipnot, Cypress Hill, Eve, Akon, Grand
Master Flash, etc
If not behind the Decks – he is producing music for various Artist and TV shows. He
enjoys superstar status with a cult following all over the Africa: Definitely the most
exciting DJ in SA to see perform live.
DJ READY D
