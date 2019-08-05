5 August 2019 9:25 PM

Guests : Jorja Freeman & Gustavo Vigilio



The World’s Premier Dance Production, Burn The Floor, returns to South Africa this

August and September at the Baxter Theatre.

Burn the Floor is a global production that has revolutionized the image of Ballroom

dance across the world and is set to visit South Africa for the fourth time in August and

September this year, in what has been dubbed as Burn the Floor – The Rebel Tour.

It includes South African Latin Champion, Kylee Brown. South Africans will also witness

the sweet vocals of sultry songstress, Lelo Ramasimong – who is currently a finalist in

local music reality TV show, The Voice SA – throughout the SA tour.

Choreographed and directed by Peta Roby, Burn the Floor – The Rebel Tour

includes music from Rag and Boneman, James Brown, Aretha Franklin, Santana, Janis

Joplin, and Led Zeppelin.

Joining us in studio are Jorja Freeman & Gustavo Vigilio

JORJA FREEMAN (AUSTRALIAN DANCER)

She's a dancer from Melbourne, Australia and have been touring and dancing with Burn

The Floor since I was 19 (She is no 26 years old). Jorja started dancing at age 3 when her

Mum and Dad couldn’t handle having her and my twin brothers at home (we were a lot

to handle). So here Nana would take Jorja to dance class. Her Nana was once part of

the Australian Ballet and Jorja's Mum never danced so for her she loved the fact that

she was even up for it.

Up until age 15, Jorja studied and competed in Jazz, Tap, Musical Theatre and Ballet

before she then made a straight switch to Ballroom and Latin dancing.. where she got to

dance with boys! |

Jorja never did extremely well in Competition dancing nor did she really enjoy it to be

honest… what she enjoyed was performing… even as a little girl Jorja always had to be

the centre of attention… self admitted! She loved the stage!

So at age 19 when the offer came to join Australian Dance Company, Burn The Floor, it

was right up her alley, and definitely a dream job for her! Jorja's first BTF experience

was touring the USA, her first theatre was The Pantages in LA.. it truly was one of the

most memorable nights ever…

Since then Burn The Floor has become her home away from home, giving Jorja's

professional dance opportunities that she never thought possible. Jorja's performed on

London’s West End in 2016, has toured Japan twice in some of the biggest theatres she

have ever seen, and have had the privilege of touring Australia 3 times now.

Jorja is also the current champion of Dancing With The Stars Australia.

GUSTAVO VIGILIO (ITALIAN DANCER)

Gustavo has been dancing since he was 12, and has for the past 10 years been studying

in Milan Italy, under the guidance of world renown Latin American dance coach Carolyn

Smith. Holds many world and European titles including: World Youth Latin champion

and Italian champion, finalist at the international and German open Latin

championships , in 2013 he decide to stop his competitive dancing, and start new career

touring the world on the stage with Burn the Floor. Gustavo was also a finalist on the

Australian version of Dancing with Stars in 2019