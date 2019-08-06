Danny from the Dignity Projects

6 August 2019 8:22 PM

Guest : Lance Witten



Danny Oosthuizen the ambassador of #TheDignityProject has been diagnosed with

cancer, according to doctors he has between 3 - 6 months to live.

Lance Witten, executive producer with digital video channel ANA worked closely with

Danny on the #DignityProject and spent time with Danny at the hospital.

He also wrote a touching piece on trying to help Danny complete his bucket list and

joins us on the line.