Danny from the Dignity Projects

Guest : Lance Witten
Danny Oosthuizen the ambassador of #TheDignityProject has been diagnosed with
cancer, according to doctors he has between 3 - 6 months to live.
Lance Witten, executive producer with digital video channel ANA worked closely with
Danny on the #DignityProject and spent time with Danny at the hospital.
He also wrote a touching piece on trying to help Danny complete his bucket list and
joins us on the line.
