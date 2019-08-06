Nomsa Mdhluli on Toni Morrison passing

6 August 2019 8:34 PM

Guest : Nomsa Mdhluli



Toni Morrison, the first African American woman to win the Nobel Prize for Literature,

has died following a brief illness, her family said in a statement Tuesday. She was 88.

Morrison wrote 11 novels, many of them touching on life as a black American, in a

glittering literary and award-laden career that lasted over six decades.

She won the Pulitzer Prize and the American Book Award in 1988 for her 1987 novel

Beloved. Set after the American Civil War in the 1860s, the story centred on a slave who

escaped Kentucky to the free state of Ohio.

Morrison received numerous other accolades including the Nobel Prize for Literature in

1993.

In 1996, she was honoured with the National Book Foundation's Medal of Distinguished

Contribution to American Letters.