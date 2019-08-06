Guest : Nancy Richards
The Women’s Humanity Walk, coordinated by Woman Zone, SAFFI (South African Faith
and Family Institute and Artscape is an annual event that takes place this Saturday
the 9th of August as part of Artscape’s Women’s Humanity Arts Festival. The 2019
Humanity Walk will start at the Cape of Good Hope Castle at 9am.
