Tonight with Lester Podcast

Humanity Walk


Guest : Nancy Richards

The Women’s Humanity Walk, coordinated by Woman Zone, SAFFI (South African Faith
and Family Institute and Artscape is an annual event that takes place this Saturday
the 9th of August as part of Artscape’s Women’s Humanity Arts Festival. The 2019
Humanity Walk will start at the Cape of Good Hope Castle at 9am.

Teenage Jols

6 August 2019 10:02 PM
Tourism's response to the negative effects of Day Zero & Flight Shaming

6 August 2019 8:59 PM
Nomsa Mdhluli on Toni Morrison passing

6 August 2019 8:34 PM
Danny from the Dignity Projects

6 August 2019 8:22 PM
Day Zero & record breaking drought

5 August 2019 10:03 PM
Burn the floor

5 August 2019 9:25 PM
Clean Meat

5 August 2019 9:08 PM
DJ READY D

5 August 2019 8:44 PM
#Beautiful News

5 August 2019 8:31 PM
Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
EWN Headlines
AfriForum could pursue private prosecution against Mbalula
The group filed complaints of fraud and money laundering against Mbalula in Pretoria on Tuesday.
Zimbabwean opposition plans demonstrations over economy next week
The southern African nation is enduring shortages of foreign currency, fuel and bread as well as 18-hour power cuts. The power outages threaten mining and industrial output and have upended lives.

KZN DA: ANC not taking Gumede’s corruption allegations seriously
The party said this was evident in the ANC's decision to extend Gumede's leave pending an investigation by the party on her future.
