Thursday Shutdown

Guest : Alderman JP Smith

The Gatvol Capetonian group headed by Fadiel Adams is planning a massive shutdown of many arterial roads and highways leading in and out of central Cape Town to protest against
issues affecting backyard dwellers. Its said that 13 areas including , Factreton, Kensington, Ocean View, Parkwood, Mamre and Paarl will be involved.

The Warrior Project

8 August 2019 9:42 PM
Hiking with Tim Lundy

8 August 2019 9:03 PM
Beach Soccer for township youth

8 August 2019 8:30 PM
Blokhouse

7 August 2019 9:57 PM
#BeautifulNews

7 August 2019 9:28 PM
Inspiration Awards

7 August 2019 9:01 PM
READY SCHOOLS

7 August 2019 8:48 PM
RED CROSS

7 August 2019 8:35 PM
Teenage Jols

6 August 2019 10:02 PM
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
Rise in WC gun violence putting severe strain on health services - dept
The onslaught was having a severe effect on health workers, with the Health Department reporting surgeons, nurses and other trauma staff were overworked and exhausted.
Court hears details of discovery of Meghan Cremer's body
Three men linked to the murder of Meghan Cremer appeared in the Athlone Magistrates Court yesterday facing charges of murder, theft of a vehicle and the possession of stolen property.
Nkoana-Mashabane: Women need more opportunities for equal education, jobs
Minister in the Presidency Responsible for Women Nkoana-Mashabane said South Africa's freedom was not free and every South African must fight together to make sure it was a better place for women.
