Tonight with Lester Podcast

The Warrior Project


Guest : Yvonne Wakefield

The most dangerous place for a woman to be in the Africa, is inside her own home. This
is the conclusion that rises to the surface of the latest UN Global Study on Homicide:
Gender-related Killing of Women and Girls 2018.
The Report found that women killed by intimate partners or family members account
for 58% of all female homicide victims reported globally, and 69% of female homicide
victims in Africa in 2017. (P10)
The findings show that even though men are the principal victims of homicide globally,
women continue to bear the heaviest burden of lethal victimization as a result of
gender stereotypes and inequality.(P11)
Yvonne Wakefield, founder of The Warrior Project, a web-based portal providing victims
of domestic abuse and gender-based violence with access to information and resources,
says that one of the biggest problems is that the culture of secrecy leads to very low
awareness of the problem, the rights of victims and the resources available to help
them.
Wakefield concedes that domestic abuse and violence is a multi-faceted and pervasive
social problem which will take interventions at many levels to improve, but she
maintains that providing basic access to information and encouraging the bravery to
have conversations is an important first step.
The Warrior Project, launched timeously for Women’s Month, provides access to
information and resources, including the police, a free legal helpline, counseling
services and shelters. It was initially released to SweepSouth’s network of 100,000
domestic workers, and is now available free to the public. [end

Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane

As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
EWN Headlines
Radovan Krejcir's life not in danger, says Correctional Services
Radovan Krejcir's life not in danger, says Correctional Services

According to The Saturday Star, Krejcir's family believes that he will be murdered if he isn't moved out of the Leeuwkop Maximum Security prison.
Banyana defeat Zambia to defend Cosafa title
Banyana defeat Zambia to defend Cosafa title

Tiisetso Makhubela's first-half strike was enough for Banyana to retain the title against Zambia, who were making their first final appearance.
146 firearms seized, 140 suspects arrested during July in KZN
146 firearms seized, 140 suspects arrested during July in KZN

Police focused their operations in areas where intergroup conflict, stock theft and taxi violence are prevalent. Much of the information provided to police was received from ordinary citizens.
