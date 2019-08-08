8 August 2019 9:42 PM

Guest : Yvonne Wakefield



The most dangerous place for a woman to be in the Africa, is inside her own home. This

is the conclusion that rises to the surface of the latest UN Global Study on Homicide:

Gender-related Killing of Women and Girls 2018.

The Report found that women killed by intimate partners or family members account

for 58% of all female homicide victims reported globally, and 69% of female homicide

victims in Africa in 2017. (P10)

The findings show that even though men are the principal victims of homicide globally,

women continue to bear the heaviest burden of lethal victimization as a result of

gender stereotypes and inequality.(P11)

Yvonne Wakefield, founder of The Warrior Project, a web-based portal providing victims

of domestic abuse and gender-based violence with access to information and resources,

says that one of the biggest problems is that the culture of secrecy leads to very low

awareness of the problem, the rights of victims and the resources available to help

them.

Wakefield concedes that domestic abuse and violence is a multi-faceted and pervasive

social problem which will take interventions at many levels to improve, but she

maintains that providing basic access to information and encouraging the bravery to

have conversations is an important first step.

The Warrior Project, launched timeously for Women’s Month, provides access to

information and resources, including the police, a free legal helpline, counseling

services and shelters. It was initially released to SweepSouth’s network of 100,000

domestic workers, and is now available free to the public. [end