RETRENCHED? DON'T CASH OUR PENSION

Guest : Gerald Mwandiambira | CFP and Managing Partner at Sugar Creek Wealth |



Have you received the axe? It is an unfortunate and unforeseeable circumstance we all

pray never happens to us. But when it does you might fear paying off your debts for the

months to come, don't cash out your pension just yet.

Early withdrawal from your pension can mean paying more tax at retirement and leave

very little to live off on. This advice may come too late for those who have already been

retrenched, the solution is to live like you could lose your job tomorrow.

How can you better prepare for retrenchment?