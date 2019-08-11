Tonight with Lester Podcast

RETRENCHED? DON'T CASH OUR PENSION


Guest : Gerald Mwandiambira | CFP and Managing Partner at Sugar Creek Wealth |

Have you received the axe? It is an unfortunate and unforeseeable circumstance we all
pray never happens to us. But when it does you might fear paying off your debts for the
months to come, don't cash out your pension just yet.
Early withdrawal from your pension can mean paying more tax at retirement and leave
very little to live off on. This advice may come too late for those who have already been
retrenched, the solution is to live like you could lose your job tomorrow.
How can you better prepare for retrenchment? 

Is South Africa, a Xenophobic Country?

Is South Africa, a Xenophobic Country?

12 August 2019 8:36 PM
TONI MORRISON TRIBUTE

TONI MORRISON TRIBUTE

11 August 2019 11:02 PM
FORMULATING A DAGGA POLICY

FORMULATING A DAGGA POLICY

11 August 2019 10:46 PM
RAMAPHOSA CAMPAIGN DONATIONS

RAMAPHOSA CAMPAIGN DONATIONS

11 August 2019 10:03 PM
The Warrior Project

The Warrior Project

8 August 2019 9:42 PM
Hiking with Tim Lundy

Hiking with Tim Lundy

8 August 2019 9:03 PM
Beach Soccer for township youth

Beach Soccer for township youth

8 August 2019 8:30 PM
Blokhouse

Blokhouse

7 August 2019 9:57 PM
#BeautifulNews

#BeautifulNews

7 August 2019 9:28 PM
Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane

As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
EWN Headlines
SABC: Van Rooyen didn’t resign over disagreements with the board
SABC: Van Rooyen didn’t resign over disagreements with the board

Craig van Rooyen has resigned from the position, citing personal reasons.
Some Mitchells Plain residents accuse army, cops of targeting the wrong people
Some Mitchells Plain residents accuse army, cops of targeting the wrong people

Police Minister Bheki Cele announced that over 1,000 people had been arrested since Operation Lockdown was launched, which saw the deployment of the SANDF in July.

WC ANC awaits announcement of interim PEC
WC ANC awaits announcement of interim PEC

The ANC's provincial executive committee (PEC) was dissolved last week after months of public spats.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us