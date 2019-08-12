Guest : Loren Landau | Researcher at African Center for Migration and Society |
Last week the Home Affairs Department said undocumented foreign nationals arrested
during a police raid in the Johannesburg CBD would be appearing to court on Monday
(today)
At least 600 people were handcuffed during there police raids against counterfeit goods
allegedly being sold at various stores. When the police swooped in shops belonging to
foreign nationals, comments were raised about why they are being targeted in
particular.
Today we found out that out of the 659 people arrested, 487 are undocumented
migrants.
At the same time Xenophobia, and other ways of dehumanising vulnerable minorities,
have been central to the rise of the far right across the planet in recent years.
The question we want to ask today is: Is how are South Africans being affected by this
and are we a Xenophobic nation?
Prof. Loren Landau is a researcher for the African Center for Migration and Society Joins
me on the line now to talk about this.
Is South Africa, a Xenophobic Country?
