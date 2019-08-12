Is South Africa, a Xenophobic Country?

12 August 2019 8:36 PM

Last week the Home Affairs Department said undocumented foreign nationals arrested

during a police raid in the Johannesburg CBD would be appearing to court on Monday

(today)

At least 600 people were handcuffed during there police raids against counterfeit goods

allegedly being sold at various stores. When the police swooped in shops belonging to

foreign nationals, comments were raised about why they are being targeted in

particular.

Today we found out that out of the 659 people arrested, 487 are undocumented

migrants.

At the same time Xenophobia, and other ways of dehumanising vulnerable minorities,

have been central to the rise of the far right across the planet in recent years.

The question we want to ask today is: Is how are South Africans being affected by this

and are we a Xenophobic nation?

