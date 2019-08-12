Guest : Bheki Cele | Minister of Police at The South African Government |
Police Minister Bheki Cele was in the Cape Flats earlier today to receive an operational
briefing at the Mitchell’s Plain Base Camp for the SANDF.
Following the deployment of additional forces including the SANDF to certain host
spots on the Cape Flats, we have been having various conversations about whether or
not this will be effective.
The Deployment is a short-term solution and we have been receiving conflicting
messages when we ask people - "is this making a difference in your life?"
Police Minister visits Mitchell’s Plain Base Camp
