12 August 2019 9:32 PM

Guest : Gert Grobler | Former SA Diplomat and Lecturer at Zhejiang Normal University

in Jinhua, China



So you are in South Africa - on your way to O.R Tambo or Cape Town international

Ariport - to catch your flight to Hong Kong.

On the way to the airport you hear on the radio that SAA has canceled all flights to

Hong Kong due to civil unrest in the City.

You go on twitter and try to see what people are saying about the cancellations and you

come across a video of a South African expat, living in Honk Kong crying and saying

"Things shouldn't be this way".

If you are this person you are living under a rock.

But it is not a bad Idea to ask - Why are people in Hong Kong protesting?