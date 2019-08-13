Tonight with Lester Podcast

PROF. VIVIENNE LAWACK


Guest : Prof Vivienne Lawack

Prof Vivienne Lawack is the Deputy Vice-Chancellor at the University of the Western
Cape. On the 15 of August she will be hosting a panel discussion as part of their
Women's Month celebration, titled " Where are the Women"
she joins us on the line to chat about the lecture

Gambling in Malls

13 August 2019 10:01 PM
SANDF assaults

13 August 2019 9:37 PM
#Beautiful News

12 August 2019 9:42 PM
Why are people in Hong Kong protesting?

12 August 2019 9:32 PM
Police Minister visits Mitchell’s Plain Base Camp

12 August 2019 9:02 PM
Malls are no longer safe

12 August 2019 8:45 PM
Is South Africa, a Xenophobic Country?

12 August 2019 8:36 PM
TONI MORRISON TRIBUTE

11 August 2019 11:02 PM
FORMULATING A DAGGA POLICY

11 August 2019 10:46 PM
Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
EWN Headlines
Gumede: I won't challenge my removal as mayor
She said she was patiently waiting for the ANC to conclude all its internal processes against her.
AfriForum once again ‘concerned’ about WC farm attacks
There have been two farm attacks in the space of two weeks with the latest in Elandsberg, Clanwilliam, on Tuesday.
Mathunjwa: SA needs dictator style of leadership
In an interview with Eyewitness News, Amcu leader Joseph Mathunjwa said such a government would take a stern position against businesses which exploit workers.
