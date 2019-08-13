Guest : Prof Vivienne Lawack
Prof Vivienne Lawack is the Deputy Vice-Chancellor at the University of the Western
Cape. On the 15 of August she will be hosting a panel discussion as part of their
Women's Month celebration, titled " Where are the Women"
she joins us on the line to chat about the lecture
PROF. VIVIENNE LAWACK
Guest : Prof Vivienne Lawack
|
13 August 2019 10:01 PM
|
13 August 2019 9:37 PM
|
12 August 2019 9:42 PM
|
12 August 2019 9:32 PM
|
12 August 2019 9:02 PM
|
12 August 2019 8:45 PM
|
12 August 2019 8:36 PM
|
11 August 2019 11:02 PM
|
11 August 2019 10:46 PM