Guests : Monique Lottering
Brigadier General Mafi Mgobozi
The SANDF deployment to the Cape Flats to help quell the gang's killing spree was
welcomed by residents but policing experts warned that their deployment could have
negative consequences, several complaints have been laid & a local tabloid has been
running stories of residents being assaulted by Army and Police. tonight we are joined
on the line Monique Lottering whose partner Bradley van Harte was brutally assaulted
by soldiers in Hanover Park earlier this month and a video of Mitchells Plain
resident Noor Mitchell being hit by a soldier has been making the rounds on social
media.
SANDF assaults
