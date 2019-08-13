Tonight with Lester Podcast

SANDF assaults


Guests : Monique Lottering
               Brigadier General Mafi Mgobozi

The SANDF deployment to the Cape Flats to help quell the gang's killing spree was
welcomed by residents but policing experts warned that their deployment could have
negative consequences, several complaints have been laid & a local tabloid has been
running stories of residents being assaulted by Army and Police. tonight we are joined
on the line Monique Lottering whose partner Bradley van Harte was brutally assaulted
by soldiers in Hanover Park earlier this month and a video of Mitchells Plain
resident Noor Mitchell being hit by a soldier has been making the rounds on social
media.

EWN Headlines
Jonas: There’d be no state capture if ANC wasn’t captured
Jonas: There’d be no state capture if ANC wasn’t captured

Mcebisi Jonas was speaking at the launch of his book 'After Dawn: Hope After State Capture' on Tuesday evening.
Lesufi ‘concerned’ over evidence tempering claims in Vosloorus school rape
Lesufi ‘concerned’ over evidence tempering claims in Vosloorus school rape

It's understood the 16-year-old was assaulted last month allegedly by two matriculants at the Thuto Lesedi Secondary School in Vosloorus.
Butterworth remains volatile following protest
Butterworth remains volatile following protest

On Monday, police arrested 16 people after angry residents took to the streets demanding an end to the lack of water.
