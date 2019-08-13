SANDF assaults

13 August 2019 9:37 PM

Guests : Monique Lottering

Brigadier General Mafi Mgobozi



The SANDF deployment to the Cape Flats to help quell the gang's killing spree was

welcomed by residents but policing experts warned that their deployment could have

negative consequences, several complaints have been laid & a local tabloid has been

running stories of residents being assaulted by Army and Police. tonight we are joined

on the line Monique Lottering whose partner Bradley van Harte was brutally assaulted

by soldiers in Hanover Park earlier this month and a video of Mitchells Plain

resident Noor Mitchell being hit by a soldier has been making the rounds on social

media.