Should Electronic Bingo Terminals (EBT's) better known as slot machines be allowed in
shopping malls? That debate has been playing out in the High Court since 2005 since
the KZN Gaming and Betting Board granted licences for operators to install more than
600 slot machines in malls across that province. Various groups ranging from People's
Forum against EBT's to Casino tycoons are vehemently opposed to this move claiming
that by being placed in malls they would be targeting the most vulnerable members of
society and that by being in malls problem gamblers would find it hard to avaid.
Gambling in Malls
