Gambling in Malls

13 August 2019 10:01 PM

Guest : Mike



Should Electronic Bingo Terminals (EBT's) better known as slot machines be allowed in

shopping malls? That debate has been playing out in the High Court since 2005 since

the KZN Gaming and Betting Board granted licences for operators to install more than

600 slot machines in malls across that province. Various groups ranging from People's

Forum against EBT's to Casino tycoons are vehemently opposed to this move claiming

that by being placed in malls they would be targeting the most vulnerable members of

society and that by being in malls problem gamblers would find it hard to avaid.