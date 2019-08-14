Building a museum

14 August 2019 9:11 PM

Guests : Patric Tariq Mellet

Angus Leendertz





The first meeting of the Camissa Museum took the shape of a workshop for about 15

museologists,curators,cultural activists,artists and tour guides and Patric talked about

the 7 steps which demonstrate the rich history of the peopling of the Cape.The

workshop was vibrant and will be followed up with the next workshop on Saturday at

the Castle.

This process will lead to the first temporary exhibition launching the Camissa Museum

in January 2020 which will then lead to the establishment of a permanent museum in

ctn on the origins of Cape Society smashing the colonial myths and celebrating the rich

diversity of origins including slavery.We will focus on local descendants of this history

of more than 150 genetic tributaries and their achievements eg Neville Alexander’s

African slave roots.

As an architect/curator/anti-apartheid activist ,my projects follow the theme of

repurposing sites of trauma with educational museum exhibitions.