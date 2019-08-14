Guests : Patric Tariq Mellet
Angus Leendertz
The first meeting of the Camissa Museum took the shape of a workshop for about 15
museologists,curators,cultural activists,artists and tour guides and Patric talked about
the 7 steps which demonstrate the rich history of the peopling of the Cape.The
workshop was vibrant and will be followed up with the next workshop on Saturday at
the Castle.
This process will lead to the first temporary exhibition launching the Camissa Museum
in January 2020 which will then lead to the establishment of a permanent museum in
ctn on the origins of Cape Society smashing the colonial myths and celebrating the rich
diversity of origins including slavery.We will focus on local descendants of this history
of more than 150 genetic tributaries and their achievements eg Neville Alexander’s
African slave roots.
As an architect/curator/anti-apartheid activist ,my projects follow the theme of
repurposing sites of trauma with educational museum exhibitions.
Building a museum
