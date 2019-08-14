Bail & decriminalising petty offences

14 August 2019 9:47 PM

Guest : Louise Edwards



Louise Edwards from the African Policing Civilian Oversight Forum who are doing sterling work in decriminalizing petty offences in SA. On this show we spoken to various role players after complaints that the City of Cape Town and private security firms have been targeting homeless people and fining them basically for being poor also there are almost 7000 people in South African jails that have been granted bail but due to their financial circumstances they are unable to pay their bail which is often less than R500 so they languish in jail for the duration of their trail which could last up to two years.