Guest : Osman Shaboodien
She's affectionately known as Suzy and has been a familiar feature of Cape Town
shopping centres for the last 66 years , she's the Western Cape Cerebral Palsy
Association collection doll who has been forced to vacate her regular beat due to
space constraints according to shopping mall owners.
Suzy has been the Western Cape Cerebral Palsy Association biggest cash collector since
her inception and will be phased out physically but will still have a digital presence. Osman Shaboodien, treasure for the WCCPA joins us for more on this sad story
End of the road for Suzy
