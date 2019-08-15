Tonight with Lester Podcast

End of the road for Suzy


Guest : Osman Shaboodien

She's affectionately known as Suzy and has been a familiar feature of Cape Town
shopping centres for the last 66 years , she's the Western Cape Cerebral Palsy
Association collection doll who has been forced to vacate her regular beat due to
space constraints according to shopping mall owners.
Suzy has been the Western Cape Cerebral Palsy Association biggest cash collector since
her inception and will be phased out physically but will still have a digital presence. Osman Shaboodien, treasure for the WCCPA joins us for more on this sad story

The Sterkbek Challenge

The Sterkbek Challenge

15 August 2019 10:05 PM
Interplanetary Cultural Travel

Interplanetary Cultural Travel

15 August 2019 9:34 PM
Hiking with Tim Lundy

Hiking with Tim Lundy

15 August 2019 9:01 PM
Beautiful News's top 3 women

Beautiful News's top 3 women

14 August 2019 10:02 PM
Bail & decriminalising petty offences

Bail & decriminalising petty offences

14 August 2019 9:47 PM
Building a museum

Building a museum

14 August 2019 9:11 PM
Gambling in Malls

Gambling in Malls

13 August 2019 10:01 PM
SANDF assaults

SANDF assaults

13 August 2019 9:37 PM
PROF. VIVIENNE LAWACK

PROF. VIVIENNE LAWACK

13 August 2019 9:01 PM
Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane

As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
EWN Headlines
Mchunu blames govt for failure to fill public service posts
Mchunu blames govt for failure to fill public service posts

Public Service and Administration Minister Senzo Mchunu revealed that over 100,000 vacancies existed in national and provincial departments.

Motsoaledi: Lifting visas aimed at boosting tourism
Motsoaledi: Lifting visas aimed at boosting tourism

The department announced that it has relaxed visa laws for Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and New Zealand.
Miché Solomon: I'd like a relationship with biological mother
Miché Solomon: I'd like a relationship with biological mother

Miché Solomon was abducted from Groote Schuur Hospital in 1997 when she was just three days old but was reunited with her biological family four years ago.

Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us