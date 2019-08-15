Guest : Nic Mac
You've seen his videos on Youtube, the infamous SterkBek Challenge where Nic Mac
challenges Cape Town celebs to eat some fiery hot wings doused with his own special
bek brand concoction . Tonight he's in the Cape Talk studio to see if he can make Lester
cry like a little girl
The Sterkbek Challenge
