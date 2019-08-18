Guest : Bathabile Moreke
Township Economic Transformation in Franchise Eco-system is a business accelerator
assisting SMME’s with South African manufactured products to get access to markets,
funding and capacity building.
It's aim is to pioneer support for township manufactured and based brands/businesses
to sustain their grow, establish systems and replicate to other townships using the
franchise eco-system model.
Joining us is Bathabile Moreke CEO of TETFE.
TOWNSHIP ECONOMIC TRANSFORMATION
