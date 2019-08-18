18 August 2019 9:52 PM

Guest : Bathabile Moreke



Township Economic Transformation in Franchise Eco-system is a business accelerator

assisting SMME’s with South African manufactured products to get access to markets,

funding and capacity building.

It's aim is to pioneer support for township manufactured and based brands/businesses

to sustain their grow, establish systems and replicate to other townships using the

franchise eco-system model.

Joining us is Bathabile Moreke CEO of TETFE.