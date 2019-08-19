My Citi chaos

19 August 2019 8:36 PM

Guest : Brett Herron



The suspension of the MyCiTi service on the N2 enters its 10th week with no end in site

for stranded cash strapped commuters. The suspension is the result of a contractual

dispute between the City of Cape Town and the N2 Express Joint Venture operating

company .

My Citi users are having to spend almost double the usual amount to get to work now

that they have to use alternative modes of transport

Brett Heron former MAYCO member for Transport joins us on the line for this topic.