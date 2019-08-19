Debt relief ...or not?

19 August 2019 9:03 PM

Guest : Wikus Olivier



Despite outrage from the banks, president Cyril Ramaphosa signed the Credit

Amendment Bill this week.

While the details of how it will be implemented still need to be finalised, it is estimated

that some 9.5 million South Africans may have their debts written off completely.

Is this a good idea? or will it encourage another spate of reckless borrowning? & if

you've had your debt written off will you be able to access credit in the future?

Wikus Olivier from Credit Smart is on the line for his thoughts on this topic