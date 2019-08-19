Army deployment update

19 August 2019 10:03 PM

Guest : Abie Isaacs



Its been almost 5 weeks since the Army was deployed to the killings fields better known

as the Cape Flats and with not much of a drop in murders numbers we ask if the much

anticipated deployment can be viewed as a success? MEC for Community Safety Albert

Fritz is qouted as saying that residents on the Cape Flats are “rightfully” beginning to

question the impact of the deployment.

We cross to Abie Isaacs from the Mitchells Plain CPF, which is one of the biggest

townships on the Cape Flats