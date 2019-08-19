Tonight with Lester Podcast

Army deployment update


Guest : Abie Isaacs

Its been almost 5 weeks since the Army was deployed to the killings fields better known
as the Cape Flats and with not much of a drop in murders numbers we ask if the much
anticipated deployment can be viewed as a success? MEC for Community Safety Albert
Fritz is qouted as saying that residents on the Cape Flats are “rightfully” beginning to
question the impact of the deployment.
We cross to Abie Isaacs from the Mitchells Plain CPF, which is one of the biggest
townships on the Cape Flats

