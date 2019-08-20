Family Restoration

20 August 2019 9:07 PM

Guest : Valdi van Reenen-Le Roux



The African Regional Child Trauma Conference is currently underway in Cape Town.

One of the figures mentioned is that almost 37 000 kids are in foster care after being

removed from their homes by social workers. What happens after a child is removed

from their care of their parents? What is being done to ensure that they are cared for

properly and that everything possible is done to try and get the child back to his home

after the conditions in the home improve?

Valdi Van Reene from director of the Trauma Centre for Survivors of Violence joins us

for this discussion