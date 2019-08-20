Good lighting curbs crime duuuuh

20 August 2019 10:04 PM

Guests : Axolile Notywala | General Secretary at Social Justice Coalition |

Phindile Maxiti | MAYCO Member: Area East at City of Cape Town |



City of Cape Town has admitted that there is poor lighting in many parts of Khayelitsha,

which is the reason cited by residents and the Minister of Police as a contributor to the

high crime rate in the area.

In a report by the energy and climate change directorate, it was found that in certain

areas the positioning of lights was a problem due to structures casting shadows onto

the roads.

“The solution to Khayelitsha lighting cannot merely be remedied by installing

conventional street lights all over the area.

"This is due to the road reserve being encroached by the residents with buildings,

boundary fences and walls. This impedes the installation of street lights,” the report

stated.

The directorate said it had identified areas where the use of additional high-mast lights

could alleviate some of the lighting problems.