Ramaphosa in a squeeze


Guest : Solly Moeng

President Ramaphosa will be in the National Assembly for his first oral reply session of
the sixth Parliament tomorrow afternoon. He can expect some tough questions from
MP's after it was reported at the weekend that Mbalula, Ntshavheni, Deputy State
Security Minister Zizi Kodwa, and Deputy Minister in the Presidency Thembi Siweya
were given a combined R7 million from the CR17 campaign.

WCED sex advice to school kids raises questions

21 August 2019 9:32 PM
Coastal by-law

21 August 2019 9:00 PM
Mustang review

20 August 2019 10:09 PM
Good lighting curbs crime

20 August 2019 10:04 PM
Family Restoration

20 August 2019 9:07 PM
Zondo Commission , 1 year on

20 August 2019 8:46 PM
Army deployment update

19 August 2019 10:03 PM
HIJACK!!!

19 August 2019 9:58 PM
Debt relief ...or not?

19 August 2019 9:03 PM
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane

As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
John Maytham's Book Reviews
John Maytham's Book Reviews

John shares his favourite books of the week.
EWN Headlines
Arms deal commission court ruling hailed by anti-corruption activists
Arms deal commission court ruling hailed by anti-corruption activists

The commission, chaired by Judge Willie Seriti, ran for four years and cost taxpayers over R130 million.
Family: Autopsy shows Tshegofatso Selahle was severely beaten
Family: Autopsy shows Tshegofatso Selahle was severely beaten

His sister, Letsoba Selahle, said they were in possession of an autopsy report that confirmed that her brother died from physical injuries he sustained while in metro police custody.

Lack of transformation in mining sector under spotlight again in Parly
Lack of transformation in mining sector under spotlight again in Parly

The portfolio committee on mineral resources and energy on Wednesday hosted an engagement session with organisations in the mining and energy sectors.
