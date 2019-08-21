Guest : Solly Moeng
President Ramaphosa will be in the National Assembly for his first oral reply session of
the sixth Parliament tomorrow afternoon. He can expect some tough questions from
MP's after it was reported at the weekend that Mbalula, Ntshavheni, Deputy State
Security Minister Zizi Kodwa, and Deputy Minister in the Presidency Thembi Siweya
were given a combined R7 million from the CR17 campaign.
Ramaphosa in a squeeze
