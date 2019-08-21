Tonight with Lester Podcast

Coastal by-law


Guest : Alderman Marian Nieuwoudt
             Sandra Dickson 
              
A proposed City of Cape Town beach by-law has tongues wagging in the Mother City.
The Draft coastal by-law is meant to provide measures to protect coastal areas, manage
access to beaches, regulate public access and discourage anti-social behaviour.
But some civic organisations say it could end up policing particularly poorer
beachgoers.
Among other things, the draft by-law makes it an offence to use “use foul or indecent
language” on the city’s public beaches.
The proposal also regulates the use of beach umbrellas and gazebos over the size of
nine square meters.
Also, beachgoers in areas where an admission fee is charged must produce a receipt of
payment on the request of a city official.
Rate-payer interest groups say certain provisions on protecting the coastal environment
are welcomed.
But they also describe other proposals, where human behaviour will be policed, as
outrageous.

