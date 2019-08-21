21 August 2019 9:00 PM

Guest : Alderman Marian Nieuwoudt

Sandra Dickson



A proposed City of Cape Town beach by-law has tongues wagging in the Mother City.

The Draft coastal by-law is meant to provide measures to protect coastal areas, manage

access to beaches, regulate public access and discourage anti-social behaviour.

But some civic organisations say it could end up policing particularly poorer

beachgoers.

Among other things, the draft by-law makes it an offence to use “use foul or indecent

language” on the city’s public beaches.

The proposal also regulates the use of beach umbrellas and gazebos over the size of

nine square meters.

Also, beachgoers in areas where an admission fee is charged must produce a receipt of

payment on the request of a city official.

Rate-payer interest groups say certain provisions on protecting the coastal environment

are welcomed.

But they also describe other proposals, where human behaviour will be policed, as

outrageous.