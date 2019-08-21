Guest : Karen Keynes
A self help booklet for teenagers distributed by the WCED has raised some eyebrows
especially it's depiction of inter generational relationships, It warns girls about the
dangers of having relationships with older men but doesn't do the same for young men.
Karen Keynes got in touch with us and joins us to talk about her concerns after reading
the booklet which she feels doesn't offer good real world advice for teenagers.
WCED sex advice to school kids raises questions
