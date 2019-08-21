WCED sex advice to school kids raises questions

21 August 2019 9:32 PM

Guest : Karen Keynes



A self help booklet for teenagers distributed by the WCED has raised some eyebrows

especially it's depiction of inter generational relationships, It warns girls about the

dangers of having relationships with older men but doesn't do the same for young men.

Karen Keynes got in touch with us and joins us to talk about her concerns after reading

the booklet which she feels doesn't offer good real world advice for teenagers.