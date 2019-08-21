Tonight with Lester Podcast

Why it’s time to stop worrying about the decline of the English language


Guest : Dr Amiena Peck

People often complain that English is deteriorating under the influence of new
technology, adolescent fads and loose grammar. Why does this nonsensical belief
persist?
SMS language in emails and messages are my pet peeve.
But does this mean english is heading to its demise?
But in France there is the Academie Francais that safe guards the language from
outside influence. Why would having this in the english language be a bad idea?

#BeautifulNews Winner

#BeautifulNews Winner

21 August 2019 10:02 PM
WCED sex advice to school kids raises questions

WCED sex advice to school kids raises questions

21 August 2019 9:32 PM
Coastal by-law

Coastal by-law

21 August 2019 9:00 PM
Ramaphosa in a squeeze

Ramaphosa in a squeeze

21 August 2019 8:37 PM
Mustang review

Mustang review

20 August 2019 10:09 PM
Good lighting curbs crime

Good lighting curbs crime

20 August 2019 10:04 PM
Family Restoration

Family Restoration

20 August 2019 9:07 PM
Zondo Commission , 1 year on

Zondo Commission , 1 year on

20 August 2019 8:46 PM
Army deployment update

Army deployment update

19 August 2019 10:03 PM
Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane

As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
John Maytham's Book Reviews
John Maytham's Book Reviews

John shares his favourite books of the week.
EWN Headlines
Arms deal commission court ruling hailed by anti-corruption activists
Arms deal commission court ruling hailed by anti-corruption activists

The commission, chaired by Judge Willie Seriti, ran for four years and cost taxpayers over R130 million.
Family: Autopsy shows Tshegofatso Selahle was severely beaten
Family: Autopsy shows Tshegofatso Selahle was severely beaten

His sister, Letsoba Selahle, said they were in possession of an autopsy report that confirmed that her brother died from physical injuries he sustained while in metro police custody.

Lack of transformation in mining sector under spotlight again in Parly
Lack of transformation in mining sector under spotlight again in Parly

The portfolio committee on mineral resources and energy on Wednesday hosted an engagement session with organisations in the mining and energy sectors.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us