Why it’s time to stop worrying about the decline of the English language

21 August 2019 9:47 PM

Guest : Dr Amiena Peck



People often complain that English is deteriorating under the influence of new

technology, adolescent fads and loose grammar. Why does this nonsensical belief

persist?

SMS language in emails and messages are my pet peeve.

But does this mean english is heading to its demise?

But in France there is the Academie Francais that safe guards the language from

outside influence. Why would having this in the english language be a bad idea?