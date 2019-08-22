Don't lie on your CV

22 August 2019 8:37 PM

Guest : Bradlee Hanicomb



If you lie on your CV you are going to jail, you could face a 5 year jail term , an

unspecified fine or both.

This is because of the new Qualifications framework act signed into law by President

Ramaphosa

In today's tough economic climate with every job seeker looking for an advantage

some are tempted to massage the truth somewhat on their CV's. This law will also apply

to the owners of dodgy education institutions who award fraudulent qualifications.

Joining us on the line is Bradlee Hanicomb , Life & Business coach , Career Re engineer

Specialist - Amazing life consulting projects.