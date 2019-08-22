Guest : Sisanda Mbete
Tonight we are talking road trips, loading up the car early in the morning, counting the
kids, making sure the pad kos is packed and hitting the road. Sisanda Mbete from Dozer
Drives a road trip fanatic joins us for to chat about his favourite raod trips that are a bit
off the beaten track
Road Tripping
