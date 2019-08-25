Entrepreneur : Thomas Pays

Guest : Thomas Pays
Thomas Pays, who has spent the past decade building leading digital businesses.
French-born Pays founded a gaming agency in 2007, and grew it into the third largest in
the world, before it was acquired by an international group in 2009.
He established auction website Smokoo in 2010, which grew to 2.5 million visitors in
less than six months before being acquired in 2011. In 2013, Thomas co-founded the
Just Perfect digital agency which provides integrated services to corporates. And in
2014, he created digital payment platform Ozow (previously i-Pay Secure Payments).
We speak to Thomas about his various business ventures, we ask if entrepreneurship
can be taught or if you are born into it, How entrepreneur friendly is SA? Government
owes small businesses more than R7 Billion rand in unpaid invoices,
