Entrepreneur : Thomas Pays

25 August 2019 11:03 PM

Guest : Thomas Pays



Thomas Pays, who has spent the past decade building leading digital businesses.

French-born Pays founded a gaming agency in 2007, and grew it into the third largest in

the world, before it was acquired by an international group in 2009.

He established auction website Smokoo in 2010, which grew to 2.5 million visitors in

less than six months before being acquired in 2011. In 2013, Thomas co-founded the

Just Perfect digital agency which provides integrated services to corporates. And in

2014, he created digital payment platform Ozow (previously i-Pay Secure Payments).

We speak to Thomas about his various business ventures, we ask if entrepreneurship

can be taught or if you are born into it, How entrepreneur friendly is SA? Government

owes small businesses more than R7 Billion rand in unpaid invoices,