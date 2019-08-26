Tonight with Lester Podcast

Cedric Frolick on Gavin Watson


Guest : Cedric Frolick

Former African Global Operations boss Gavin Watson has been hailed by the African
National Congress (ANC) as a cadre and an anti-apartheid activist.
The governing party has joined in offering condolences to the Watson family after he
died in a car accident near OR Tambo International Airport on Monday morning.
Watson was implicated by witnesses at the state capture commission of inquiry and was
accused of corruption involving ANC members and some government officials.
The ANC said it learnt with shock of the passing of Watson in a car accident.
In a statement, the party goes on to relay how he and his brothers Ronnie, Cheeky and
Valence associated themselves with the struggle for liberation at an early age and
fought side-by-side with many compatriots against apartheid.
The party also said Watson, in particular, played a significant role in providing support,
through the family businesses, to Umkhonto we Sizwe activists who were being pursued
by the police.
The Democratic Alliance also extended its condolences to the Watson family but said
police needed to launch a thorough and transparent investigation into the incident as
Watson's death could have a material impact on the state capture commission of
inquiry.
Meanwhile, James Brent-Styan, the author The Bosasa Billions - a book detailing
Watson's dealings, said his death was a major setback for the investigation as he didn’t
keep notes or records and didn’t have a computer or an office.

EWN Headlines
Zim reflects on a year since Mngangagwa took oath of office
Zim reflects on a year since Mngangagwa took oath of office

In a statement to mark the anniversary, Amnesty International said Zimbabwe has experienced a concerted attack on the rights of freedom of expression and assembly.
Zandile Gumede resigns as eThekwini mayor
Zandile Gumede resigns as eThekwini mayor

There was much speculation that Zandile Gumede was resisting the instructions from the ANC to resign.
Over 1,000 tax-related cases await prosecution - Kieswetter
Over 1,000 tax-related cases await prosecution - Kieswetter

Sars Commissioner Edward Kieswetter said Sars has been working with law enforcement agencies to tackle crime and corruption.
