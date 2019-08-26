Tonight with Lester Podcast

Springbok World Cup Squad


Guest : Ashfak Mohamed

The final 31-man squad to represent South Africa at the Rugby World Cup in Japan has
been named.
Coach Rassie Erasmus announced the players for the tournament which kicks off in
September.
It comes as no surprise that the likes of Tendia Mtawarira, Elton Jantjies and Lood de
Jager were called up for the tournament.
Siya Kolisi will captain the side as they aim to win a third Webb Ellis Cup and he
admitted it would be an honour to lead the team.
Rynhardt Elstadt is the unfortunate player to miss out on a ticket to the tournament
having spent the last week in camp with the Boks.
South Africa will kick off their world cup campaign with a game against reigning world
champions New Zealand on the 21 September.
Joining us for this discussion is Ashfak Mohammed , Digital Sports Editor for
Independent Media

