Tonight with Lester Podcast

Tribute to Ben Said


Guest : Patrick Conroy | Former 702 Reporter And Md at Open View Hd |

eNCA's Director of News Ben Said drowned while on holiday with his family in
Mozambique on Monday afternoon. Patrick Conroy former eNCA Managing Director
joins us on the line from Johannesburg to pay tribute to Ben

EWN Headlines
Nxesi to introduce bill to penalise employers who don’t comply with AA
Nxesi to introduce bill to penalise employers who don’t comply with AA

If implemented, the act will put into motion measures to address the high non-compliance rate with the law, giving powers to the labour minister to regulate sector targets.
Makhura: NHI is the answer to revolutionise public health
Makhura: NHI is the answer to revolutionise public health

Gauteng Premier David Makhura said the NHI fund would ensure the rich and poor have equal access to health
SANDF able to defend the country despite ‘lack of funding’
SANDF able to defend the country despite ‘lack of funding’

Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula said budget constraints mean the SANDF can’t afford to install essential technology or put the required number of boots on the ground to guard the country’s borders.
