Guest : Patrick Conroy | Former 702 Reporter And Md at Open View Hd |
eNCA's Director of News Ben Said drowned while on holiday with his family in
Mozambique on Monday afternoon. Patrick Conroy former eNCA Managing Director
joins us on the line from Johannesburg to pay tribute to Ben
Tribute to Ben Said
