Our Sober Spring Challenge is a great way to test your dependence on alcohol and give
your body a bit of a break. With the support of fellow challengers, you’ll be giving
yourself the best chance of going alcohol-free for a significant period.

The Sober Spring Challenge lasts for 66 days, the length of time it takes to break a
habit. If you’d like to read more about that research click here.
The challenge begins on 1st September – sign up anytime from today and you will
receive:-
An invitation to our Sober Spring WhatsApp group to connect you to other
Challengers
66 Daily mails, full of tips, tools and strategies to keep you on track
An invitation to our private Facebook group

SIX REASONS WHY YOU SHOULD DO SOBER SPRING

1. The first 30 days of any alcohol free challenge are usually the most difficult
ones. Hang in there and it gets easier and easier.
2. You will have a great reason for not drinking “No thanks, I’m doing Sober
Spring.”
3. Your mind will clear and your creativity will get a boost. Most importantly, you
may just decide to make a major life change.
4. You will build a new sober “neural pathway” which means that you will find it
easier to consider an alcohol free future.
5. You will make healthier food choices, feel more like exercising and ditch those
extra kilos.
6. The benefits that come in after 2+ alcohol free months are significant. You will
notice weight loss, better sleep, clearer skin and fresher looks.

Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane

As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
John Maytham's Book Reviews
John Maytham's Book Reviews

John shares his favourite books of the week.
EWN Headlines
Nxesi to introduce bill to penalise employers who don’t comply with AA
Nxesi to introduce bill to penalise employers who don’t comply with AA

If implemented, the act will put into motion measures to address the high non-compliance rate with the law, giving powers to the labour minister to regulate sector targets.
Makhura: NHI is the answer to revolutionise public health
Makhura: NHI is the answer to revolutionise public health

Gauteng Premier David Makhura said the NHI fund would ensure the rich and poor have equal access to health
SANDF able to defend the country despite ‘lack of funding’
SANDF able to defend the country despite ‘lack of funding’

Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula said budget constraints mean the SANDF can’t afford to install essential technology or put the required number of boots on the ground to guard the country’s borders.
