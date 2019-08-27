Cars with Melinda Ferguson

Guest : Melinda Ferguson
Motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson joins us on the line for our weekly motoring
feature , Tonight we talk about the Volvo XC90.
It's only fitting that the XC90 catapulted Volvo back into relevance in 2015. After all, the
first generation of the three-row crossover SUV sustained the brand through some very
sparse years, back when it looked like the Swedish automaker might pack up its
smörgåsbord for good.
The second-gen XC90 was that rarest of unicorns in the automotive business: an
absolute clean-sheet design. It featured a new platform, all-new powertrains, styling
language, infotainment and electrical architecture. Heck, when it was introduced,
lurking just offstage clutching a freshly redesigned key fob was Geely, Volvo's new
corporate owners. The 2015 XC90 was as close as Sweden's automotive industry has
ever come to a moonshot, and not only did it work, it did so beautifully.
Now, the company is trumpeting the updated 2020 Volvo XC90 seen here. Truth is,
though, Volvo's engineers have been steadily beavering away, rendering improvements
to their flagship SUV year after year. This is just the first time you might notice any
differences from the outside.
