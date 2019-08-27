Cars with Melinda Ferguson

27 August 2019 9:38 PM

Guest : Melinda Ferguson



Motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson joins us on the line for our weekly motoring

feature , Tonight we talk about the Volvo XC90.

It's only fitting that the XC90 catapulted Volvo back into relevance in 2015. After all, the

first generation of the three-row crossover SUV sustained the brand through some very

sparse years, back when it looked like the Swedish automaker might pack up its

smörgåsbord for good.

The second-gen XC90 was that rarest of unicorns in the automotive business: an

absolute clean-sheet design. It featured a new platform, all-new powertrains, styling

language, infotainment and electrical architecture. Heck, when it was introduced,

lurking just offstage clutching a freshly redesigned key fob was Geely, Volvo's new

corporate owners. The 2015 XC90 was as close as Sweden's automotive industry has

ever come to a moonshot, and not only did it work, it did so beautifully.

Now, the company is trumpeting the updated 2020 Volvo XC90 seen here. Truth is,

though, Volvo's engineers have been steadily beavering away, rendering improvements

to their flagship SUV year after year. This is just the first time you might notice any

differences from the outside.