Demerit system and your insurance

27 August 2019 9:59 PM

Guest : Wynand Van Vuuren



South Africa’s new Aarto Act and its demerit system will have a direct impact on car

insurance,

The demerit system could potentially be linked to an underwriting criteria as it does

reflect driving behaviour,

Drivers with poor record on this system could face higher premiums – but that would be

at the discretion of each company.

Depending on how well and efficiently the bill is rolled out, this new law could see good

drivers benefit from better premiums with the bad drivers being penalised.

While the transport department says the new law will help reduce road deaths across

the country, it does paint a bit of a dim picture when it comes to how it will affect the

insurance industry, she said.