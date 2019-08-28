Guest : Prof Burtram Fielding
The University of the Western Cape is hosting its third annual Research Week - bringing
together some of its top researchers to explain their work, and explore how good
research can inform good lives and policies.
Joining us is Professor Burtram Fielding, Research Director at the University of the
Western Cape.
UWC Research week
