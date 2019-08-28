Regency Global on tv news

28 August 2019 9:28 PM

Guest : Shani Kay



“Words change worlds”. So says Shani Kay, Creative Director and Co-founder at Cape

Town based NPO Regency Global. “Over the last 7 years, our film crews have ventured

into the realm of corporate storytelling across the globe. So at the beginning of 2018

we began pondering how to develop a campaign that could become a movement for

change on home soils. I was of the firm belief that all South Africans need renewed

belief in the positive potential of our country and that the transformative power of

storytelling and collaboration would be an effective way to promote this,” she says.

Fast forward to April 2019, where a years’ worth of passionate work was culminated as

the first 18 stories took to air and, along with SA INC. partners Brand South Africa and

Business Leadership South Africa (BLSA), close on 200 representatives of South Africa’s

largest, most progressive brands gathered in Johannesburg and the Mother City to

celebrate and share in their collective achievements captured in the exquisitely shot

stories that tangibly document transformation in Mzanzi.