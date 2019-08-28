Guest : Naieema Kara
Moeneeba Kara
Tonight we are joined on the line from KZN by Naieema Kara from the group FOR THE
SAKE OF OUR DAUGHTERS, A Polygamy awareness group that aims to create
awareness around the practice of polygamy.
Naieema is in a polygamous marriage & her co wife Moeneeba will also join us in this
discussion.
Polygamy awareness
