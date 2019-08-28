Tonight with Lester Podcast

Polygamy awareness


Guest : Naieema Kara
             Moeneeba Kara

Tonight we are joined on the line from KZN by Naieema Kara from the group FOR THE
SAKE OF OUR DAUGHTERS, A Polygamy awareness group that aims to create
awareness around the practice of polygamy.
Naieema is in a polygamous marriage & her co wife Moeneeba will also join us in this
discussion.

EWN Headlines
You can now nominate someone or apply for deputy PP position
You can now nominate someone or apply for deputy PP position

Anyone can nominate suitable candidates for the position of deputy public protector and individuals can apply themselves before the deadline of four o clock on 20 September.
WC ANC’s biggest challenge is unity, says interim PEC chair
WC ANC’s biggest challenge is unity, says interim PEC chair

ANC Western Cape interim chairperson Lerumo Kalako said it was clear to him there were still simmering divisions.
SA Express resumes flights
SA Express resumes flights

Management cited operational challenges for the interruption on Wednesday.
