Hay Fever


Guest : Alisha Mackintosh

A whopping 90% of hay fever sufferers in SA blamed their nasal allergy for ruining a
special moment according to a national poll released today.
Birthdays (13%), long awaited holidays (24%), job interviews/auditions (19%), important
presentations (17%), even romantic dates (23%), intimate moments (18%) and weddings
(6%) have all turned slimy, runny and sneezy due to uninvited nasal allergy symptoms.
Among the 1 218 survey participants were a few sport pros who also confessed to hay
fever getting in the way of running their personal best in the Comrades Marathon and a
rugby hero being stifled by a blocked nose and watery eyes during the crucial final
match of the famous ‘95 Rugby World Cup that was played at Ellis Park.
Alisha Mackintosh, Allergy and Immunology Portfolio Manager for Pharma Dynamics
says 42% of participants blamed pollen, while a further 56% held dust responsible for
their misery.

