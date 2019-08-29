Tonight with Lester Podcast

Hiking with Tim Lundy


Guest : Tim Lundy

You are a group of five hikers and one of you end up spraining your ankle badly and are
unable to walk any further. There is some heavy rain on the way and temperatures are
going to drop drastically! Sunset is in one hours time! No cell reception
A. Do you try and continue hopping on one leg with support from the friends?
B.Does the group get all the gear out and try and fix your sprained ankle and then hike
you out?
C. Do you send some of your group to go and call for help while the rest of you remain
behind with the patient?
D. two remain with the patient and two continue to go and get help. The two that
remain try and look after and keep the patient warm and dry.
E. You all remain where you are until help comes.
F. Send two to call for help and the other three continue until they find shelter then wait
for the two to return with rescuers.

