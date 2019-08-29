Government admits to collecting your data

29 August 2019 9:42 PM

Guest : Murray Hunter



Privacy International posted an analysis piece on two governments that have admitted

to mass surveillance (UK and South Africa).

The admission from the South African government that it does bulk monitoring of

communications was contained in in former State Security Agency Director General

Arthur Fraser's papers in the amaBhungane court case, filed in 2017, in which he gives a

lot of detail not previously known.

However, from as early as 2008 a ministerial inquiry (the matthews Commission)

concluded that the SA state was conducting mass surveillance without any legal

mandate - i.e. unconstitutionally.

Privacy rights advocate Murray Hunter joins us to tell us what this means for South

Africans.