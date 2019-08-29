Valmont Layne and Hilton Schilder

29 August 2019 9:58 PM

Guests : Valmont Layne

Hilton Schilder



Former District Six Museum director Valmont Layne will graduate with his Doctorate.

He was an Andrew Mellon Doctoral Fellow at the Centre for Humanities Research and

his thesis explored the history of Goema music in Cape Town and its relationship with

Cape Jazz. Goema is a Cape Town musical genre which started with the New Year’s

minstrel carnival which celebrated the abolishment of slavery in the 1830s.