Tonight with Lester Podcast

Valmont Layne and Hilton Schilder


Guests : Valmont Layne
              Hilton Schilder

Former District Six Museum director Valmont Layne will graduate with his Doctorate.
He was an Andrew Mellon Doctoral Fellow at the Centre for Humanities Research and
his thesis explored the history of Goema music in Cape Town and its relationship with
Cape Jazz. Goema is a Cape Town musical genre which started with the New Year’s
minstrel carnival which celebrated the abolishment of slavery in the 1830s.

Government admits to collecting your data

Government admits to collecting your data

29 August 2019 9:42 PM
Hiking with Tim Lundy

Hiking with Tim Lundy

29 August 2019 9:11 PM
Hay Fever

Hay Fever

29 August 2019 8:36 PM
Beautiful News

Beautiful News

28 August 2019 10:05 PM
Polygamy awareness

Polygamy awareness

28 August 2019 9:56 PM
Regency Global on tv news

Regency Global on tv news

28 August 2019 9:28 PM
UWC Research week

UWC Research week

28 August 2019 8:56 PM
Demerit system and your insurance

Demerit system and your insurance

27 August 2019 9:59 PM
Cars with Melinda Ferguson

Cars with Melinda Ferguson

27 August 2019 9:38 PM
Features
#54and1 = 54 Countries. One Future.
#54and1 = 54 Countries. One Future.

Those developments shaping inclusive growth and shared futures in the 4th Industrial Revolution - brought to you by Standard Bank.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane

As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
John Maytham's Book Reviews
John Maytham's Book Reviews

John shares his favourite books of the week.
EWN Headlines
Probe into rogue networks within State Security Agency makes headway
Probe into rogue networks within State Security Agency makes headway

Deputy State Security Minister Zizi Kodwa said about 30 people were implicated, including current and former members of the agency, as well as non-members.
SAPS, TMPD restore calm in protest-hit Tshwane
SAPS, TMPD restore calm in protest-hit Tshwane

Unlike Wednesday’s protest, Thursday was not marred by looting, violence and the burning down of foreign-owned shops.
Neo Solutions boss denies being aware of stolen money in business account
Neo Solutions boss denies being aware of stolen money in business account

Neo Solutions director Vivien Natasen made the submission at the state capture commission of inquiry public hearings in Parktown on Thursday.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us