ZUBEIDA AND MANSSOR JAFFER- COMEDY TOUR

1 September 2019 10:05 PM

Guest : Zubeida Jaffer



The Journalist, an online platform with multi-media content, is kicking off the I Am

African Campus Comedy Tour at the Nelson Mandela University on Tuesday 3

September.

#IAmAfrican Campus Comedy Tour is aimed at promoting an African identity and

strengthening The Journalist on campuses around the country.

The first event is a partnership between The Journalist, the Nelson Mandela University

of Technology and The Mail and Guardian.

Preparations are underway for a Cape Town leg of the tour later this year. Details will

be announced soon. The comedy tour will become an annual event.