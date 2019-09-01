Craft beer industry & women

1 September 2019 10:37 PM

Guest : Lucy Corne



The Craft beer industry in SA has grown exponentially in the last couple of years with

beer lovers taking to the small scale brewers as they seek an alternative to the

corporate mass produced lagers. How male dominated is the beer market, when most

mass produced beers targeted mainly at men? Is this the same in the craft beer

market?

Joining us for this chat is Lucy Corne who according to her bio has been "researching"

beer for many years, tasting microbrews in North and South Korea, propping up bars

across Canada and enjoying more than the occasional ale in her native UK.

Since settling in South Africa she has become an avid participant in the booming beer

scene.