Another spate of killings directed against women, The Heinz Park community is reeling
following the killing of a 14-year-old girl in the area. Her body was found in her
grandmother’s backyard on Sunday morning. Also a 42 year old man appeared before
the Wynberg Magistrates Court today in connection with the disappearance of UCT
student Uyinene Mrwetyana, he has been charged with murder, rape and defeating the
ends of justice.
Also in Port Elizabeth a police officer accused of killing his boxing star girlfriend boxer
Leighandre ‘Baby Lee’ Jegels has died.
Venetia Orgill from Discover Your Power Support Group will be chaining herself to the
gates of parliament in protest against the constant killing of women in our
communities 084 413 6760
Heinz Park youth leader Tashreeq Perry also joins us for an update.
Cape Town kid killings
Another spate of killings directed against women, The Heinz Park community is reeling
|
2 September 2019 10:11 PM
|
2 September 2019 9:58 PM
|
2 September 2019 9:42 PM
|
2 September 2019 9:17 PM
|
1 September 2019 10:59 PM
|
1 September 2019 10:37 PM
|
1 September 2019 10:12 PM
|
1 September 2019 10:05 PM
|
29 August 2019 9:58 PM