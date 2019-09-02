Cape Town kid killings

2 September 2019 9:12 PM

Another spate of killings directed against women, The Heinz Park community is reeling

following the killing of a 14-year-old girl in the area. Her body was found in her

grandmother’s backyard on Sunday morning. Also a 42 year old man appeared before

the Wynberg Magistrates Court today in connection with the disappearance of UCT

student Uyinene Mrwetyana, he has been charged with murder, rape and defeating the

ends of justice.

Also in Port Elizabeth a police officer accused of killing his boxing star girlfriend boxer

Leighandre ‘Baby Lee’ Jegels has died.

Venetia Orgill from Discover Your Power Support Group will be chaining herself to the

gates of parliament in protest against the constant killing of women in our

communities 084 413 6760

Heinz Park youth leader Tashreeq Perry also joins us for an update.