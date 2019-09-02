Tonight with Lester Podcast

Xenophobic Violence in JHB


Guest : Braam Hanekom

Police Minister Bheki Cele has described the situation in the Johannesburg CBD as a
national emergency, saying more officers will be deployed to deal with the unrest.
Looting has been reported in a number of areas including Jeppestown, Malvern,
Ekurhuleni and Sunnyside in Pretoria on Monday.
Gauteng police commissioner Elias Mawela described the acts as lawlessness and
inhumane.
More than 40 people have been arrested in connection with the unrest in Jeppestown,
Malvern, Tembisa and surrounding areas.
Metro bus services have been suspended in the wake of the unrest.
Is this blatant criminality or is this xenophobic violence aimed directly at foreign
nationals? Braam Hanekom founder of PASSOP joins us on the line & we are also joined
by Marc Gbaffou of African Diaspora Forum.

#BeautifulNews

#BeautifulNews

2 September 2019 10:11 PM
Kidnap insurance

Kidnap insurance

2 September 2019 9:58 PM
Mbuyiselo Botha

Mbuyiselo Botha

2 September 2019 9:42 PM
Cape Town kid killings

Cape Town kid killings

2 September 2019 9:12 PM
A Survivor's Story

A Survivor's Story

1 September 2019 10:59 PM
Craft beer industry & women

Craft beer industry & women

1 September 2019 10:37 PM
Mitchell's Plain Book Festival

Mitchell's Plain Book Festival

1 September 2019 10:12 PM
ZUBEIDA AND MANSSOR JAFFER- COMEDY TOUR

ZUBEIDA AND MANSSOR JAFFER- COMEDY TOUR

1 September 2019 10:05 PM
Valmont Layne and Hilton Schilder

Valmont Layne and Hilton Schilder

29 August 2019 9:58 PM
EWN Headlines
12 trucks impounded in CT amid truck drivers’ protests
12 trucks impounded in CT amid truck drivers’ protests

A truck blocked the main road in Philippi, while another was hijacked in Delft and looted by residents on Monday morning.
Over R2 billion budgeted for rates rebates, indigent relief for CT residents
Over R2 billion budgeted for rates rebates, indigent relief for CT residents

Property owners who are dependent on pensions or social grants may qualify for a rates discount.
Mboweni shuts down journalist on strategic economic plan
Mboweni shuts down journalist on strategic economic plan

A journalist from 'The Daily Maverick' asked if South African Finance Minister Tito Mboweni was receiving enough support for his plan which looked at possible structural reforms to boost economic growth.
