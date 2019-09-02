Xenophobic Violence in JHB

2 September 2019 9:17 PM

Guest : Braam Hanekom



Police Minister Bheki Cele has described the situation in the Johannesburg CBD as a

national emergency, saying more officers will be deployed to deal with the unrest.

Looting has been reported in a number of areas including Jeppestown, Malvern,

Ekurhuleni and Sunnyside in Pretoria on Monday.

Gauteng police commissioner Elias Mawela described the acts as lawlessness and

inhumane.

More than 40 people have been arrested in connection with the unrest in Jeppestown,

Malvern, Tembisa and surrounding areas.

Metro bus services have been suspended in the wake of the unrest.

Is this blatant criminality or is this xenophobic violence aimed directly at foreign

nationals? Braam Hanekom founder of PASSOP joins us on the line & we are also joined

by Marc Gbaffou of African Diaspora Forum.