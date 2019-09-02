Kidnap insurance

2 September 2019 9:58 PM

Guest : David Munroe



The family of a six-year-old girl who's been abducted in Vanderbijlpark have

told Eyewitness News the kidnappers have demanded a ransom.

Amy-Lee De Jager was kidnapped in front of Laërskool Kollegepark on Monday from

her mother's car.

Police said that the grade R pupil was then pushed into a white Toyota Fortuner by four

men, who sped off with her.

Amy-Lee De Jager's grandfather Martin Brouwer has told Eyewitness News that the

little girl's mother is helping police to go through this morning's sequence of events.

Brouwer has confirmed that the kidnappers have made contact with the family

demanding ransom but could not disclose the exact details.

But it's understood that a demand of R2 million has been made.

Andrew Munro, Managing Director of Praesidio Risk Managers. Andrew Munro joins us

on the line from Johannesburg for some insight into the Kidnap and Ransom insurance

market in South Africa.