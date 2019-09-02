Tonight with Lester Podcast

Kidnap insurance


Guest : David Munroe

The family of a six-year-old girl who's been abducted in Vanderbijlpark have
told Eyewitness News the kidnappers have demanded a ransom.
Amy-Lee De Jager was kidnapped in front of Laërskool Kollegepark on Monday from
her mother's car.
Police said that the grade R pupil was then pushed into a white Toyota Fortuner by four
men, who sped off with her.
Amy-Lee De Jager's grandfather Martin Brouwer has told Eyewitness News that the
little girl's mother is helping police to go through this morning's sequence of events.
Brouwer has confirmed that the kidnappers have made contact with the family
demanding ransom but could not disclose the exact details.
But it's understood that a demand of R2 million has been made.
Andrew Munro, Managing Director of Praesidio Risk Managers. Andrew Munro joins us
on the line from Johannesburg for some insight into the Kidnap and Ransom insurance
market in South Africa.

