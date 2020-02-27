Im4theArts #ArtistsLivesMatter

Guest : Sibongile Mngoma | Founder of Facebook group at Im4theArts |
Late last month opera singer Sibongile Mngoma tweeted: I have been silent for a very
long time about the plight of the Arts and Artists in this country for a very long time.
Now I'm choosing to do something about it. I'm an Artist. A very good and passionate
Artist. What I have experienced in this country boggles the mind. Poverty is standard.
Theft of IP is business as usual. Funding from the DSAC is reserved for those who have
connections. When you open your mouth bazokuvala. Otherwise your reputation
becomes fair game.
This is the script for many artists in SA and now you're making a stand and start the
support group #Im4theArts - you're speaking out just as director Mmbatho Montsho did
earlier today when she tweeted an open letter at President Ramaphosa detailing some
of the issues that bothers artists.
The inequality that is still found in the entertainment world is one of the issues that
Mmabatho talked about. Mmabatho tackled issues such as the differences in budgets
between productions for black content and those of white content, such as MNet. She
also talked about inequality, how women are still sexually harassed and exploited. In
her letter, the actress said the opinions and problems of black storytellers are only
important to the government when elections come rolling in. She made sure that the
letter's content was backed by all her colleagues before sharing it on social media,
tagging the president.
Guest : Xolani Maseko | Tour guide at Uthando Tours
Maseko is a guide for Uthando Tours, a non-profit travel agency who offers authentic
experiences of almost all the townships in Cape Town. The money made from the tours
funds over 40 community projects in every corner of the Mother City. This ranges from
communal gardens, to education facilities, skills development workshops, and music
and dance classes. Tourists get to visit these programmes to gain a deeper insight into
these investments and the people behind them.
Since he began leading tours in 2012, Maseko has improved his knowledge, skills, and
understanding of the world, as well as his family’s financial situation. Now, he seeks to
do the same for others. Maseko aids in expanding tourist’s perspectives while
showcasing the cultural diversity and natural beauty of our country
